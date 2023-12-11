Brown Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $228.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

