Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Raised by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 5.6% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned approximately 0.39% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Shares of ASO opened at $55.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

