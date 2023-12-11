Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Takes Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,820,000. Cabaletta Bio accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 5.02% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of CABA stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on CABA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cabaletta Bio Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Elastic stock: A resilient stretch with 44.11% surge
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Lululemon: The retailer that can’t stop rallying
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 2 little known AI stocks are up more than 200% this year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.