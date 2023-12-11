Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Has $59.17 Million Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,332,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,366 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine comprises about 6.1% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Disc Medicine worth $59,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,010,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,502,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $5,010,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,856,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,502,921.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,096 shares of company stock worth $6,035,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.