Head to Head Contrast: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.65 3.83 Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.21 $90.04 million $1.42 20.38

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30%

Summary

Getty Realty beats Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.