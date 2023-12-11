United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS stock opened at $156.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.