Reviewing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.81 billion 2.05 $773.24 million $7.77 4.73 Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.01 $381.92 million $0.96 13.99

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97% Talos Energy 7.36% 1.79% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 58.49%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.