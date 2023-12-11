FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Head to Head Comparison

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $345.77 million 1.06 -$26.76 million ($3.19) -6.08 Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.37

Analyst Recommendations

Flexpoint Sensor Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FARO Technologies. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexpoint Sensor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FARO Technologies and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

FARO Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies -16.60% -21.24% -12.14% Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flexpoint Sensor Systems beats FARO Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points. The company also provides GeoSLAM ZEB Handheld 3D laser scanners; and FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

