Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is BVF Inc. IL’s 5th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,947 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.