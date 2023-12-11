Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stake Increased by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592,170 shares during the period. Allakos comprises approximately 1.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.95% of Allakos worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allakos by 28.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.11 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.