1,178,787 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,178,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.11% of Delcath Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vojo Vukovic purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 204,505 shares of company stock valued at $511,597 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.