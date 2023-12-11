BVF Inc. IL Takes $3.83 Million Position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,049,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 6.42% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

