Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.