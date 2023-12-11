Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Telefónica has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Telefónica by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telefónica by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

