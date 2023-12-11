Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RNP opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 tech outperformers adored by analysts
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- High short interest stocks: this popular trend is re-emerging
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Boeing glides past series of setbacks on new flight path
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.