Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNP opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.