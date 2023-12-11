Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

