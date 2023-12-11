LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

