Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price at $8.80

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

TME stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

