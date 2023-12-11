Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $50.33

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

