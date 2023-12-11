Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,546.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.25 ($19.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,533.50 ($19.37) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,381.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,445.42. The firm has a market cap of £15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

