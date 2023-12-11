Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $93.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.94 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.