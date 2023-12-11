ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNVVY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

