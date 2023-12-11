Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $37.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.
A number of research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
