Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $37.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

