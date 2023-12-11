Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Alight stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

