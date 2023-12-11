Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,364 shares of company stock worth $798,672 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

FOLD stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.