Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Finning International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.9770115 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

