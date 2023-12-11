Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $143.11

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $166.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

