Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOU opened at C$62.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$76.10. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

