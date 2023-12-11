Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $2.11

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 436,580 shares of company stock worth $297,528 over the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

