Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,708,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,537,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ESTA opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
