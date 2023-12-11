Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,708,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,537,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

