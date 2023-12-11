Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAPA. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 2.9 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 770,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

