BMO Capital Markets Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.