StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,923 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

