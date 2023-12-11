G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $29.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

