Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 607.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

