Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $558,078.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,839.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Braze by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 341,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

