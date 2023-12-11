Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

