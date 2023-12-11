OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

OMF opened at $45.23 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OneMain by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

