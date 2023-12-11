SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $492,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,409,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

