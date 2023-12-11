UBS Group Begins Coverage on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $35,615.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $35,615.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $168,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

