Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

