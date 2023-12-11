5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.03. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

