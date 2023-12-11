Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QGEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qiagen by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Qiagen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

