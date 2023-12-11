MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

