Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of SIX opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

