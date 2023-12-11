Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.