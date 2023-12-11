Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

Nucor stock opened at $162.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $475,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

