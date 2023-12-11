BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE LND opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

