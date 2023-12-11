StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 310,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,890 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.