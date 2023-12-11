Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

